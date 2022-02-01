Budget people-friendly, creates new opportunities for jobs and growth: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was ''people-friendly, progressive'' and full of possibilities for infrastructure, investment, growth and jobs. In a televised statement, Modi said an important aspect of the Union Budget was the welfare of the poor. It seeks to solve contemporary problems and create new opportunities for the common people, he said. ''The Budget aims to ensure pucca house, toilet, tap water and gas connection for every poor household. At the same time, the focus is on modern Internet connectivity also,'' the prime minister said. The Budget this year has come with new confidence of development amidst the once-in-a-century calamity, Modi said, adding that it will create new opportunities for the common people along with providing strength to the economy. The prime minister said the Budget is ''full of opportunities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs''. ''This will further open the green job sector. This Budget not only solves contemporary problems but also ensures a bright future for the youth.'' Modi said the Parvatmala scheme will create a modern system of transportation in hilly areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. ''The quest for modernity and technology in every sphere of life through steps such as drones for farmers, Vande Bharat trains, digital currency, 5 G services, national digital health ecosystem will hugely benefit our youth, middle class, poor, Dalit and backward classes,'' he said. Along with the cleaning of the Ganga, which is the centre of faith of millions of Indians, the government will encourage natural farming on the banks of the river in the five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the prime minister said. ''This is a significant step for the welfare of the farmers and will also help in making the Ganga chemical-free.'' He said the provisions in the Union Budget also aim to make agriculture lucrative and full of new opportunities. ''Measures such as a special fund for encouraging new agriculture startups and package for food processing industry will help in increasing income of farmers. More than Rs 2.25 lakh crore are being transferred in the accounts of farmers through MSP purchase,'' he said. Modi said along with a record increase in the credit guarantee, many schemes have been announced in the Budget. ''India's MSME sector will be greatly benefited by the reservation of 68 percent of the Defence Capital Budget for the domestic industry. Rs 7.5 lakh crore worth of public investment will give a new push to the economy and create new opportunities for small and other industries,'' he said. Later, in a series of tweets, he said, ''Today's #Aatmanirbhar BharatKaBudget brings with it new energy and strength to our development trajectory, especially at a time when we are courageously fighting a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. This Budget brings more infra, more investment, more growth and more jobs.'' He said people from all walks of life have welcomed the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget' and the youth of India see this Budget as one that will give wings to their ambitions.

The emphasis on futuristic technologies in all spheres is noteworthy and will benefit a cross section of our citizens, the prime minister said.

Modi said this year's Budget caters to the development needs of people in remote areas, hill states and those states on the banks of the Ganga. This is in line with our focus on all-round and inclusive development, he added.

There are many provisions in this Budget aimed at transforming the agriculture sector including ensuring credit, record MSP, boosting food processing and encouraging start-ups in the sector, Modi said.

''I am confident that the hardworking small farmers will prosper thanks to these steps,'' he said on Twitter. Modi said he will be talking about today's ''people-friendly and progressive'' Budget at a programme at 11 AM on Wednesday. BJP president J P Nadda, Union ministers and party MPs will gather at the Ambedkar Bhawan here on Wednesday to listen to Modi's address on the Union Budget and its emphasis on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

