Patnaik says reduction in MGNREGS allocation in pandemic situation to hit poor

Claiming that the people of Odisha are "shocked" over the Centre's alleged negligence to the state's demand on rural housing even as the allocation for Prime Minister Awas Yojana has increased, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the reduction in MGNREGS in the pandemic situation is not going to help the poor.

While reacting to the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament during the day, Patnaik welcomed a few measures and pointed out several ''deficiencies''.

"The focus of budget on technology and infrastructure led growth will have a positive impact. The proposed technology led development in health and education will help the country to a large extent in this pandemic situation," he said.

Appreciating the Production Linked Initiative schemes in 14 sectors and extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, Patnaik said these would be helpful in mitigating supply side constraints.

"The sectoral allocation is slashed in critical sectors like agriculture and farmers' welfare, higher education, rural development and women & child development. This could hamper inclusive growth," he said in a statement.

Noting that reduction in MGNREGS allocation in the pandemic situation is not going to help poor people, the chief minister said that already there are serious issues of off-take by FCI leading to dislocation in paddy procurement.

"Further, reduction in food subsidy under NFSA will put farmers in serious trouble. This needs to be reconsidered," he said. The middle class and poor people are heavily impacted by price rise and inflation and the budget has not addressed this problem, Patnaik said.

"To compound this further, there is a sharp decline in LPG subsidy. This will affect household economics very badly and women will bear the brunt of LPG price rise," he said.

The increasing level of cess and surcharge is shrinking the mandated transfer of share of tax due to the states, he said. More than 20 per cent of the central taxes are proposed to be collected through levy of cess and surcharge which is "against the spirit of co-operative federalism".

Patnaik, however, said, "Odisha Millet Mission has been a game changer in promoting nutritional security and augmenting farmers' income. I am happy that the government of India has recognised the importance of millet in the Union budget in the context of declaration of 2023 as International Year of Millets by the United Nations." He also welcomed the increase in allocation under Jal Jivan Mission and PMAY.

"However, people of Odisha are shocked that the genuine demands of Odisha on rural housing are neglected, while the same is considered for other states. I hope the Centre would rectify this injustice being meted out to the poor and the tribal people of Odisha by not sanctioning houses," Patnaik said.

Stating that Odisha is the only state in the country which is more frequently affected by natural calamities, Patnaik said the state's repeated demand for special consideration in this regard has not been addressed in the budget.

State Congress president Niranjan Patnaik in a Twitter post said: "What is there in #Budget2022 for Odisha? Nothing! How could PM @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman forget that Odisha is in dire need of support after two years of a devastating pandemic & its continuing struggle with natural calamities! This is shocking!" The state unit of the BJP, on the other hand, lauded the Union budget claiming that it was prepared keeping in view the interest of all sections of the society. "A poor state like Odisha will get maximum benefit," BJP state president Samir Mohanty said.

The CPI(M) claimed that the budget proposals would serve the interest of the corporate sector and not the common man.

