Left Menu

Budget 2022-23 real boost for J-K’s economy: BJP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:03 IST
Budget 2022-23 real boost for J-K’s economy: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as a real boost for the union territory's economy.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the budget has allocated Rs 35,581 crore for J-K, which is highly appreciable.

He said out of Rs 35,581 crore, Rs 33,923 crore has been allocated to meet the revenue deficit.

Thakur said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has kept special provisions in the budget for J-K which reflects her vision and mission besides a commitment towards taking the UT and the entire country to the new heights of development and prosperity.

"The slew of measures for farmers in the Union budget deserve applause while as rolling of e-passports is also a significant step," he said.

The BJP leader also hailed the allocation of Rs 273 crore for rehabilitation and cleaning of Dal and Nigeen lakes in Srinagar and Rs 476 crore for 624 MW Kiru power project.

Thakur said the budget presented by the union minister is pro-poor, pro-people and pro-all communities and segments of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022