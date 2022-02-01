Will write to FM to reconsider relief for traders, middle-class: CAIT NCR

Left Menu

Lamenting no sops for middle class and traders in the Budget 2022-23, the NCR chapter of the Confederation of All India Traders CAIT said it will be writing to the Union Finance Ministry to reconsider extending relief in these categories. There was no relief for the traders and middle class and they are disappointed with this budget, Jain said in a statement.

Lamenting no sops for middle class and traders in the Budget 2022-23, the NCR chapter of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it will be writing to the Union Finance Ministry to reconsider extending relief in these categories. CAIT's NCR unit convenor Sushil Kumar Jain said in the budget, the government has given relief by reducing tax rate on some items like textiles, electronics and jewellery and it would definitely increase their sales.

''The proposals on MSME are also a matter of joy but overall it looked like the government has hardly changed the budget from the last year and wants to move further for development like the previous years. There was no relief for the traders and middle class and they are disappointed with this budget,'' Jain said in a statement. ''We will again write a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reconsidering the budget and if still possible, some relief can be given to traders and the middle class,'' said Jain, also the president of Noida's Sector 18 market association.

He said the CAIT had been repeatedly urging the Centre for reconsidering aspects of the GST and Income Tax but there has been no hearing on that too.

