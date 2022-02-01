Left Menu

Assam CM hails Union Budget 2022, says 'it will help state in recovering post-COVID economy'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022, stating that the state's borrowing in the Budget Session has increased by 0.5 per cent which will help the state in recovering the post-COVID economy.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:38 IST
Assam CM hails Union Budget 2022, says 'it will help state in recovering post-COVID economy'
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022, stating that the state's borrowing in the Budget Session has increased by 0.5 per cent which will help the state in recovering the post-COVID economy. "State borrowing in Budget Session 2022 has increased by 0.5 per cent and linked to power sector reforms, which will immediately expand fiscal space of state government and help in recovering post-COVID economy," Sarma said.

Overall Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken care of state finance, he said. The Chief Minister said schemes like agroforestry will go a long way and focusing on the digital economy will be transformational.

"Schemes like agroforestry will go a long way. Focus on the digital economy will be transformational. Northeast has been given a special focus with an additional PM's Development Initiative for Northeast with an initial outlay of Rs 1,500cr," Sarma said. Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister stated that the PM-DevINE will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council. An initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore will be made for the new scheme. It will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti, and social development projects based on the felt needs of the North-East. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022