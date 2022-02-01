US STOCKS-Wall St ekes out slim gains after two-day surge

U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Tuesday, extending gains from the past two sessions, as focus turned to Google parent Alphabet's earnings later in the day. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with energy stocks hitting a record high.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their largest two-day gains since April 2020 on the final trading day of January, which still turned out to be their worst monthly performance since March 2020 on fears over faster-than-expected rate hikes and geopolitical tensions. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday it may be appropriate for the U.S. central bank to raise rates four times this year, while Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said the Fed needs to act "soon" to control inflation expectations.

Traders are betting on five rate hikes this year, with some Wall Street analysts expecting seven hikes. "This will be the year when Fed will pull back support ... the markets will not be on steroids anymore and may go through a phase of detox," said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network.

Geopolitical tensions added to market volatility, with Ukraine's president signing a decree to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years, as European leaders lined up to back him in a standoff with Russia and the United States demanded immediate Russian de-escalation. At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 24.31 points, or 0.07%, at 35,156.17, the S&P 500 was up 3.33 points, or 0.07%, at 4,518.88, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.95 points, or 0.20%, at 14,268.83.

As of Tuesday, 184 S&P 500 companies posted quarterly results, of which 78.8% reported earnings above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Job openings grew to 10.925 million in December, compared with analysts' estimates of 10.3 million, Labor Department data showed, ahead of the monthly payrolls report on Friday.

ISM's purchasing managers' index (PMI) measuring manufacturing activity fell to a 14-month low in January amid an outbreak of COVID-19 infections, but was still slightly above consensus. "It is a day of sifting through the mess of the big January narratives," Robert Cantwell, portfolio manager at Upholdings, said. "We've a number of earnings calls still in front of us ... including Google, Facebook and Amazon."

Google parent Alphabet Inc edged up 0.9% ahead of its quarterly results, with Amazon Inc and Meta Platforms Inc expected to report later this week. Exxon Mobil Corp rose 6.0% after posting its biggest quarterly profit in seven years tracking strong energy prices, while United Parcel Service Inc jumped 14.3% after projecting 2022 revenue above market expectations.

AT&T Inc dropped 4.3% after saying it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 15 new lows.

