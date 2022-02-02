PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

** Markets signal expectations of at least two ECB rate rises in 2022 https://on.ft.com/3riot7w ** Private-equity firms consider bids of $25 bln for Novartis generics unit https://on.ft.com/3HnVGE7

** GM's Cruise launches robotaxi service in San Francisco https://on.ft.com/3Hmx6Ui ** UK financial watchdog faces unrest as union members back industrial action https://on.ft.com/3HkCUgY

** Total gives green light to $10 bln Uganda oil project https://on.ft.com/3Gmy15E Overview

** Investors are hoping that European Central Bank will be forced to increase interest rates due to consistent high inflation in the region. ** Private-equity firms Blackstone Inc and Carlyle Group Inc are in talks about potentially teaming up on a bid for Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's generics unit Sandoz, which is expected to receive bids of up $25 billon from private equity firms.

** Cruise, General Motors Co's driverless car unit, has received an additional $1.35 billon investment from Softbank Group Corp's Vision Fund after commencing operations of its robotaxi service in San Francisco. ** UK's Fiancial Conduct Authority has come under internal pressure after 4,000 employees of the watchdog backed British labour union Unite's industrial action, if their management declines discussions has put the under pressure.

** TotalEnergies SE and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation have reached a deal with Uganda and Tanzania to invest more than $10 billion in developing crude oil production in East Africa. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)