Left Menu

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

G A Srinivasa Murthy has been appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-02-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 08:11 IST
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of DRDL (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

G A Srinivasa Murthy has been appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. According to Defence Wing, Telangana, consequent to the superannuation of Dr Dashrath Ram, Murthy, a scientist and programme director of Advanced Naval Systems Programme was appointed as director of DRDL, a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex.

Murthy completed his BE in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University in 1986 and pursued his ME in Digital Systems from Osmania University in Hyderabad. He joined DRDL in the year 1987 and made significant contributions in the area of structural dynamics, ground resonance testing, electrical integration and checkout for various projects of the missile complex.

His technology leadership provided the necessary thrust to the design, development and production of advanced missile systems and technologies. He is renowned for his contributions towards Advanced Naval Systems Programme (ANSP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022