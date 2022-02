GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

G A Srinivasa Murthy has been appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. According to Defence Wing, Telangana, consequent to the superannuation of Dr Dashrath Ram, Murthy, a scientist and programme director of Advanced Naval Systems Programme was appointed as director of DRDL, a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex.

Murthy completed his BE in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University in 1986 and pursued his ME in Digital Systems from Osmania University in Hyderabad. He joined DRDL in the year 1987 and made significant contributions in the area of structural dynamics, ground resonance testing, electrical integration and checkout for various projects of the missile complex.

His technology leadership provided the necessary thrust to the design, development and production of advanced missile systems and technologies. He is renowned for his contributions towards Advanced Naval Systems Programme (ANSP). (ANI)

