Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ABC's 'The View' following holocaust remarks-report
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 08:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC's "The View" talk show for two weeks following her controversial comments over the Holocaust, a CNN reporter said in a tweet on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holocaust
- The View
- Whoopi Goldberg
Advertisement