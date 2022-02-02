Union Budget is roadmap to turn India into developed nation: West Bengal BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal chief on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget presented and termed it as a roadmap to turn India into a developed nation. Speaking to ANI, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said, "This budget is like a roadmap to make India a developed country from a developing country."

"The outlay for capital expenditure in the Union Budget is being stepped up sharply by 35.4 per cent from Rs. 5.54 lakh crore in the current year to Rs. 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23. This will help in employment generation which will lead to the development of the country," he said. "Similarly, in 2022-23, 80 lakh houses will be completed for the identified eligible beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, both rural and urban and Rs 48,000 crore is allocated for this purpose. Work has been done to give everyone homes, as well as a plan has been made to supply water to every house, in the same way," the BJP leader said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet on calling it a zero budget, Bengal BJP President said that whenever homes are given under PM Awas Yojana, only the poor will be the beneficiaries. Rahul Gandhi cannot get the benefit of this scheme, he said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)