BRIEF-Aramco Buys 7.4% Stake in Industrial Software Firm Cognite
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:43 IST
* INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE FIRM COGNITE SAYS ARAMCO INVESTS IN COGNITE
* COGNITE SAYS ARAMCO HAS BOUGHT 100% OF AKER BP'S SHARES IN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
