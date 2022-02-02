Left Menu

BRIEF-Aramco Buys 7.4% Stake in Industrial Software Firm Cognite

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:43 IST
Representative image
* INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE FIRM COGNITE SAYS ARAMCO INVESTS IN COGNITE

* COGNITE SAYS ARAMCO HAS BOUGHT 100% OF AKER BP'S SHARES IN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

