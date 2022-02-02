It would take time for France to leave Mali - Le Drian
France is discussing with its European and African partners whether it should stay in Mali after the junta in power said it was expelling the French ambassador, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday, adding that leaving the country would take time.
"We'll take a decision in the coming days. The situation can't stay as it is," Le Drian told France 2 TV.
