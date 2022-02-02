Left Menu

It would take time for France to leave Mali - Le Drian

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-02-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 12:22 IST
Jean-Yves Le Drian Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
France is discussing with its European and African partners whether it should stay in Mali after the junta in power said it was expelling the French ambassador, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday, adding that leaving the country would take time.

"We'll take a decision in the coming days. The situation can't stay as it is," Le Drian told France 2 TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

