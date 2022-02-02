Left Menu

J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian

One terrorist has been neutralised in an ongoing encounter in the Nadigam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police informed.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-02-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 12:45 IST
J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One terrorist has been neutralised in an ongoing encounter in the Nadigam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police informed. "One terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier today, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists here. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

