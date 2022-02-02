Egypt's 2021 petroleum exports revenue up 84.3% to $12.9 bln -minister

Egypt's petroleum sector's export revenue increased by 84.3% to $12.9 billion in 2021, Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla told Reuters on Wednesday, as the value of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and petrochemicals exports all rose. Egypt's export revenue from natural and liquefied gas saw more than a fivefold increase to reach $3.9 billion, El-Molla added.

The value of crude oil exports jumped 32% to $3.3 billion, El-Molla said.

Also Read: BRIEF-Orascom Development Egypt Says Q4 New Sales UP 61.4% YoY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)