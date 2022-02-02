Left Menu

Maha: Thieves decamp with Rs 16 lakh cash from bank in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two unidentified men allegedly stole Rs 16 lakh from a Bank of India branch in Warora tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have formed three teams to nab the accused and the bank has initiated a departmental inquiry into the incident that took place in broad daylight on Monday, an official said.

According to the police, one of the accused allegedly entered a chamber in the bank premises, where bundles of notes of various denominations were kept on a table.

Two bank employees were present in the room, when the accused filled a bag with notes of Rs 500 and Rs 200 valued at Rs 16 lakh, the official said. As per the CCTV footage from the premises, the accused filled the bag with cash, while his accomplice kept an eye on the bank employees, he said.

Although a siren was sounded in the bank at the time, nobody took note of it and the thieves walked out easily without being noticed, he added.

Once the theft came to light, a complaint was lodged on Monday evening and a case was registered, the official said, adding that three teams have been formed to nab the duo.

