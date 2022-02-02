Left Menu

Connect dots: Cong candidate over cash seizure from Noida premises linked to retd IPS officer

Congress Noida Assembly candidate Pankhuri Pathak on Wednesday attacked the BJP as she suspected that the cash seized from premises linked to a retired IPS officer here could be for election malpractice.The Income Tax officials have recovered over Rs 3 crore in cash after it raided premises linked to former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Ram Narayan Singh on Tuesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-02-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Congress' Noida Assembly candidate Pankhuri Pathak on Wednesday attacked the BJP as she suspected that the cash seized from premises linked to a retired IPS officer here could be for election malpractice.

The Income Tax officials have recovered over Rs 3 crore in cash after it raided premises linked to former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Ram Narayan Singh on Tuesday. The cash – in currencies of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 – were found stashed in lockers created in the premises, according to the officials.

"Ram Narayan Singh Retired officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre Rs 3 crore cash recovered Noida Connect the dots yourself (sic)," Pathak said in a cryptic Hindi tweet.

When contacted, she said she suspected the money could be linked to election malpractice and alleged the BJP's association with it.

"Crores of rupees have been seized lately in Noida but nothing has been disclosed about it so far. Rs 99 lakh cash was seized in a Porsche last week," she told PTI.

Noida, in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, goes to polls on February 10. In her maiden Assembly election, Pathak is pitted against BJP's Pankaj Singh, who had won the 2017 election from Noida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

