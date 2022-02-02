Powerloom workers plan to boycott civic polls

Powerloom owners and workers, on an indefinite strike for the last 23 days for revised wages, are contemplating boycotting the forthcoming civic elections on February 19.

Nearly five lakh workers were on strike from January 9 that resulting in a Rs 60-crore loss per day.

As part of the agitation, the owners on Wednesday hoisted black flags atop units and also carried the flags in a procession. Those on strike said the wages were fixed seven years ago and wanted the revised pay. The government ordered payment of revised wages from December last, but it was alleged that the master-weavers were claiming they cannot pay higher wages because of the increase in the price of yarn. PTI NVM Those on strike said the wages were fixed seven years ago and wanted the revised pay. The government ordered payment of revised wages from December last, but it was alleged that the master-weavers were claiming they cannot pay higher wages because of the increase in the price of yarn. Therefore, the workers are mulling to keep off the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)