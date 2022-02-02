Left Menu

Powerloom workers plan to boycott civic polls

Those on strike said the wages were fixed seven years ago and wanted the revised pay. PTI NVM Those on strike said the wages were fixed seven years ago and wanted the revised pay.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:36 IST
Powerloom workers plan to boycott civic polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Powerloom owners and workers, on an indefinite strike for the last 23 days for revised wages, are contemplating boycotting the forthcoming civic elections on February 19.

Nearly five lakh workers were on strike from January 9 that resulting in a Rs 60-crore loss per day.

As part of the agitation, the owners on Wednesday hoisted black flags atop units and also carried the flags in a procession. Those on strike said the wages were fixed seven years ago and wanted the revised pay. The government ordered payment of revised wages from December last, but it was alleged that the master-weavers were claiming they cannot pay higher wages because of the increase in the price of yarn. PTI NVM Those on strike said the wages were fixed seven years ago and wanted the revised pay. The government ordered payment of revised wages from December last, but it was alleged that the master-weavers were claiming they cannot pay higher wages because of the increase in the price of yarn. Therefore, the workers are mulling to keep off the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022