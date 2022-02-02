Left Menu

Kerala to get 28 more POCSO courts

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:03 IST
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up 28 more Additional Fast-track Special courts in the state for the speedy disposal of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). A cabinet meeting, virtually chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accorded sanction for the same.

With this, the total number of fast-track special courts to deal with the POCSO cases would become 56 in the southern state, an official statement said here.

Posts would be allotted there as per the staff pattern and mode of appointment being followed in the existing similar courts in the 14 districts of the state, it said.

Posts of a district judge, senior clerk and bench clerk would be created each and a set of official posts would be created on contract basis, the statement added.

