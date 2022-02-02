Left Menu

Three arrested in Srinagar acid attack case

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three persons on Wednesday for allegedly throwing acid on a 24-year-old woman in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:09 IST
Three arrested at Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Police, the prime accused threw acid on the victim over the rejection of his engagement proposal. The incident took place in Hawal area on Tuesday. The other two arrested persons assisted the main accused in the crime.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

