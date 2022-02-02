Three arrested in Srinagar acid attack case

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three persons on Wednesday for allegedly throwing acid on a 24-year-old woman in Srinagar.

According to Police, the prime accused threw acid on the victim over the rejection of his engagement proposal. The incident took place in Hawal area on Tuesday. The other two arrested persons assisted the main accused in the crime.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

