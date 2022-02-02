No need for booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday alleged there is no need for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine, adding this is just an extra burden on the government exchequer. Yadav's remarks came during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

Citing the statement of an Additional Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Yadav said the officer clearly said "no need for booster dose" of COVID-19 vaccine when he was asked by our members in presence of the Health Secretary and Director General of ICMR. The SP leader said that COVID vaccine manufacturing companies have already made huge profits by selling vaccines against the deadly pandemic and accused that they have consumed a huge amount of Central government.

"Why is booster dose being injected when those already given such doses are getting infected with coronavirus," Yadav asked. The SP leader accepted that the COVID vaccine will save people from dying but it cannot stop the further spread of the disease.

"Giving booster dose is just an attempt to put an extra burden on the government exchequer," said Yadav. The leader's remarks came when the Central government has given its nod for 'precaution dose' (booster) of COVID-19 which is being administered from January 10 to health and frontline workers, and those above 60 with comorbidities.

Booster dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and second dose, the government had earlier said. "Those who got Covaxin will get Covaxin and those who got Covishield will get Covishield," NITI Aayog member-health Dr VK Paul had said.

The government had made the announcement when the third wave of COVID-19 was reported across the country with daily cases surging exponentially. (ANI)

