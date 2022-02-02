Left Menu

Over 20 lakh notes of fake Indian currency seized from 2016-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:11 IST
Over 20 lakh notes of fake Indian currency seized from 2016-20
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Over 20 lakh fake Indian currency notes of different denominations were recovered in the country between 2016 and 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that 4,67,346 fake notes of Rs 2,000; 5,22,381 fake notes of banned Rs 1,000 and 2,97,372 fake notes of banned Rs 500 were recovered in the five-year period.

As many as 2,97,372 fake notes of new Rs 500 notes, 43,406 fake notes of Rs 200 and 3,43,483 fake notes of Rs 100 were also recovered during the said period, he said in a written reply to a question.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of all Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes. Subsequently, the government had also announced introduction of new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes for circulation.

