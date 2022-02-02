EU proposes rules to label some gas and nuclear investments as green

Investments in some gas and nuclear power plants would be labeled as sustainable under rules proposed by European Commission on Wednesday, a plan that has split countries and investors, and which some lawmakers will attempt to block.

"Under strict conditions, gas & nuclear can act as a bridge to a greener energy system as transition activities," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a tweet.

Also Read: European Commission announces new policy for expansion of chip production

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)