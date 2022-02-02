EU proposes rules to label some gas and nuclear investments as green
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:24 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Investments in some gas and nuclear power plants would be labeled as sustainable under rules proposed by European Commission on Wednesday, a plan that has split countries and investors, and which some lawmakers will attempt to block.
"Under strict conditions, gas & nuclear can act as a bridge to a greener energy system as transition activities," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a tweet.
Also Read: European Commission announces new policy for expansion of chip production
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
Advertisement