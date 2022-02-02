Left Menu

Fifth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879 commences sea trials on 1 Feb 22

Despite the COVID pandemic, MDL has ‘Delivered’ two submarines of the Project – 75 in the year 2021 and the commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:54 IST
Fifth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879 commences sea trials on 1 Feb 22
The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The fifth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879, Indian Navy's Kalvari class commenced her sea trials on 01 Feb 22. The submarine was launched in Nov 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The submarine would be named Vagir, after commissioning.

Despite the COVID pandemic, MDL has 'Delivered' two submarines of the Project – 75 in the year 2021 and the commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone.

The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors. The submarine is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in the year 2022 after completion of these trials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022