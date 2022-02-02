Left Menu

Austria weighing legal action against EU labelling nuclear energy green

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:05 IST
Karl Nehammer Image Credit: Wikipedia
Staunchly anti-nuclear Austria is considering taking legal action against the European Commission's plan that investments in some nuclear power plants be labeled as sustainable, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

"Nuclear power is neither 'green' nor sustainable. I cannot understand the EU's decision. Environment Minister (Leonore Gewessler) has my full support in considering legal action," he said on Twitter after the Commission published a plan for the EU taxonomy, rules guiding investments to meet climate goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

