Austria weighing legal action against EU labelling nuclear energy green

Staunchly anti-nuclear Austria is considering taking legal action against the European Commission's plan that investments in some nuclear power plants be labeled as sustainable, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

"Nuclear power is neither 'green' nor sustainable. I cannot understand the EU's decision. Environment Minister (Leonore Gewessler) has my full support in considering legal action," he said on Twitter after the Commission published a plan for the EU taxonomy, rules guiding investments to meet climate goals.

