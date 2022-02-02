Left Menu

Delhi eatery offering Rs 71,000 for finishing 10-ft-long dosa in 40 minutes

A Delhi eatery, Swami Shakti Sagar at Uttam Nagar, has introduced a unique challenge for all foodies. The restaurant is offering Rs 71,000 prize money to those who can finish 10-feet-long Dosa in just 40 minutes.

10-feet-long Dosa at Delhi eatery (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi eatery, Swami Shakti Sagar at Uttam Nagar, has introduced a unique challenge for all foodies. The restaurant is offering Rs 71,000 prize money to those who can finish 10-feet-long Dosa in just 40 minutes. Shekhar Kumar, owner of the Swami Shakti Sagar restaurant said, "10-feet-long dosa challenge is running at our restaurant. If one person finishes the Dosa all by themselves in 40 minutes, we offer a check of prize money of 71,000 rupees."

"We used to make small Dosas earlier. Everyone starts from small. Then I thought of making a bit big dosa. Thinking of if we make big dosa then it will be a big challenge and more customers would come. That is why I asked to make big Tawa which on which we can make big dosa so that people come for the challenge," said Kumar. Kumar added that a 5-feet, 6-feet, and 8-feet griddle (tawa) is common, so he thought of something even bigger, which would be different.

"I thought of making something different. So, I went to the place where tawas are made and I asked them to make 10-feet long tawa. My tawa is 10 feet 4 inches. It takes 7-8 mins for making the 10-feet long dosa if the Tawa is hot. It has just been a month since we have started the challenge. Till now 25-26 people have taken up this challenge. No one has won this challenge so far. We are receiving calls from everywhere. The main thing for us is we focus on the quality of the dosa as we focus on the quantity of it. So we keep that in mind," he said. Surendra Gupta, a customer who took up the Dosa challenge, said, 'I took the challenge, but I couldn't eat the whole dosa. I thought of winning the prize of Rs 71,000 and that's why I participated. I thought I might be able to finish the dosa. But I couldn't finish the dosa and lost the challenge. I am visiting the restaurant for the last 10-12 years. I have tasted the dosa and it is tasty, so I thought I might win the challenge. But I couldn't eat it. The dosa costs 1,500 rupees. I was thinking about this for some time. I thought of taking up the challenge that I might win the prize money too. Now my whole family is finishing the dosa. Everyone should come and at least try if they can win this challenge'.

Poonam Gupta, another customer who took up the challenge, said, "The way he was saying that he can win the challenge, I thought he might win this challenge, but he couldn't finish it as the dosa is very big. Everyone gets disappointed when they come to win, but instead, they lose."

