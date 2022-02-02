CEZ says positive shifts in EU green investments label proposal

The European Commission's proposal https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/eu-proposes-rules-label-some-gas-nuclear-investments-green-2022-02-02 for rules allowing investment in some gas and nuclear power plants to be labelled as sustainable includes a positive shift in areas key for the Czech Republic's energy transition, power utility CEZ's chief Daniel Benes said on Wednesday.

Benes, who is also vice-president of the main Czech industry lobby, said in a statement that the main shifts were dropping interim targets for de-carbonising gas-burning sources, which industry leaders had said would be impossible to meet, and making adjustments to conditions for nuclear plants.

