Gujarat govt fixes toor dal price at Rs 50 per kg under PDS

The Gujarat government on Wednesday fixed the price of toor or arhar dal (pigeon pea) distributed at subsidised rate under the public distribution system (PDS) at Rs 50 per kg to avoid uncertainty over its regularly changing cost.

Government spokesperson and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said availability of toor dal at a fixed cost at fair price shops under the PDS will protect beneficiaries from frequent rate fluctuations of the key pulse.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also decided to increase the rate of commissions paid to fair price shop owners for distribution of different food items to beneficiaries through the PDS under the National Food Security Act, 2013, said Vaghani.

A total of 70 lakh ration card holding families receive food items such as wheat, rice, pulses, salt, sugar and edible oils at subsidised rates through a network of around 17,000 fair price shops in the state under the NFS Act.

Each beneficiary family is entitled to one kg per month of toor, which is supplied to the state government through the Centre's National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), he said.

Price of toor dal was changing every three to four months, Vaghani said.

''To avoid uncertainty over price of toor and to keep it constant for beneficiaries under the scheme, the government has decided to fix its price under the PDS at Rs 50 per kg which will be implemented from next month,'' the minister said.

As a result, an additional subsidy of Rs 11 crore will be incurred every month, adding an annual burden of Rs 120 crore on the government, he said.

The state government has also decided to increase the rate of commissions paid to fair price shop owners for distribution of different food items to beneficiaries, Vaghani said.

Commission to the owners on every quintal of wheat and rice distributed through Pandit Deendayal Grahak Bhandar (consumer) shops has been raised from Rs 90 to Rs 150; on toor it has been hiked from Rs 1.92 per kg to Rs 3 per kg; on salt from Rs 125 to Rs 150 and on edible oil from Rs 2 to Rs 5 on every one litre pouch, he said.

The new commissions will come into effect from January 1, 2022, and add a financial burden of Rs 31 crore during the current financial year and Rs 130 crore during the next fiscal, the government spokesperson said.

The decision has been taken in response to submissions made by an association of fair price shop owners.

The food distribution system is implemented by the state government through a software developed by National Informatics Centre, Vaghani added.

