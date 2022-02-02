Left Menu

MP farmer feeds 4,000 after his oxen's death

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:53 IST
MP farmer feeds 4,000 after his oxen's death
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district performed the last rites and gave a feast to about 4,000 people following the death of his oxen recently.

The feast was organized at village Madana on Tuesday.

He spent Rs 2 lakh on post-death rituals, said Jagdish Singh Sisodia (42), the farmer.

His family had acquired the bullocks `Ram' and `Shyam' when he was only 12 years old, he said.

Ram had died about two years ago while Shyam breathed his last a fortnight ago, he said.

“They were like sons to me,'' said Sisodiya who performed post-death rituals for the pair after Shyam's death by visiting Ujjain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022