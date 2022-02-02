MP farmer feeds 4,000 after his oxen's death

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district performed the last rites and gave a feast to about 4,000 people following the death of his oxen recently.

The feast was organized at village Madana on Tuesday.

He spent Rs 2 lakh on post-death rituals, said Jagdish Singh Sisodia (42), the farmer.

His family had acquired the bullocks `Ram' and `Shyam' when he was only 12 years old, he said.

Ram had died about two years ago while Shyam breathed his last a fortnight ago, he said.

“They were like sons to me,'' said Sisodiya who performed post-death rituals for the pair after Shyam's death by visiting Ujjain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)