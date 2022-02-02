NDMC to develop veterinary hospital with all modern facilities for stray animals, pets under one roof

Aiming to provide all modern medical facilities under one roof for stray animals as well as pets of the Delhiites in the heart of the capital city, Vice Chairman, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Satish Upadhyay informed that NDMC will develop a "New Modern Veterinary Hospital" having all state of art facilities at Bidhan Chandra Vidhyalya at Moti Bagh in New Delhi. A few Days before, Upadhyay personally visited the hospital and said the existing building of Veterinary Hospital is 60 years old and found that the building not only required proper maintenance work but also there is a lack of modern facilities and modern equipment. He said hundreds of animals are being treated in this existing Veterinary Hospital on a daily basis.

In view of the frequent demand of animal lovers of the New Delhi area, NDMC has decided to develop a new Veterinary Hospital equipped with all modern facilities in state of art manners at the new site, said a statement from the Vice Chairman's Office. While giving the details about the structure of the hospital, the Vice Chairman informed that the building will be built in two-storied having RCC Earthquake Resistant Frame Structure in a total plot area of 420 sq.cm. The Ground floor of the building will consist of a doctor-room, store, animal OPD, catering room, cattle/monkey pond and the parking facility will also be available.

The first floor of the hospital will consist of X-Ray and Dark Room, Operation Theatre, Surgical and Recovery OPD, Doctor Room, Animal OPD, Treatment and Injection Room etc. whereas the Second floor will consist of Meeting/Audio Visual Room, MS office/room, Doctor room/staff room, Store/pantry etc, said the statement. The newly proposed veterinary hospital has a rain-water-harvesting system, solar panel on the roof-top, earthquake-resistant 3 storied RCC framed structure, fire-fighting system, sprinkler system, STP and dual piping system etc.

He informed that the work of the hospital will be completed in a time-bound manner, once the work is started. Upadhyay said, "This is good news for the animal lovers of New Delhi that a veterinary hospital will get their new face at a new place." (ANI)

