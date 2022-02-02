Left Menu

Maha: Crocodile found dead in Jayakwadi Dam

The carcass of the seven-foot-long reptile was sent for post-mortem in Paithan to ascertain the cause of death, he said. The post-mortem followed by the last rites were conducted by the forest department on Wednesday, forest range officer Rajshri Bangar said.

A crocodile was found dead on the banks of Jayakwadi Dam at a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Wednesday.

Locals spotted the carcass of a three-year-old reptile in the dam waters at Karhe Takli village on Tuesday, following which the forest department was alerted, the official said. The carcass of the seven-foot-long reptile was sent for post-mortem in Paithan to ascertain the cause of death, he said. The post-mortem followed by the last rites were conducted by the forest department on Wednesday, forest range officer Rajshri Bangar said.

