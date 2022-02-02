Assam approves Rs 2,000 cr to improve rural infrastructure

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday has approved around Rs 2,000 crore for improving rural infrastructure and upgrading vital roads in the state, said a press release. During the cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat) Guwahati, the state cabinet has approved Rs 958 crore for upgrading 114 road-cum-embankments and construction of six rural bridges in Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara Mankachar, Tinsukia districts.

The state cabinet also approved Rs 1031 crore to improve and upgrade five road projects - Kokrajhar to Rupsi airport road, Gohpur-Dholpur road via Ghagrabasti road from Kokchbari to Hawajan, Dirakgate to Penegree road from Dirakgate to Bijulibon, Rowta to MIsamari road (Rowta to Kanakata section) and Rowta to Misamari road (Kanakata to Phulagori section). The Assam cabinet approved Rs 450 crore for the construction of a new Medical College and Hospital in the newly-created Tamulpur district.

The other cabinet decisions are - settlement of land to 103 financially weak families of Mariani town via realization of premium on a par with Guwahati Metropolitan Area, State Election Commission to hold the elections in Silchar Municipality as a Municipal Corporation after delimitation and asked the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district to submit a proposal for expansion and delimitation at the earliest. (ANI)

