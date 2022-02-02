Rahul to launch scheme for Chhattisgarh landless labourers on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch a financial assistance scheme of the Chhattisgarh government for landless labourers of rural areas during his visit to the state capital Raipur on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he will also lay the foundation stones of a memorial with an eternal flame to be built here for soldiers and security personnel martyred in the line of duty as well as of 'Gandhi Sevagram' ashram in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of the state.

Gandhi is scheduled to arrive at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur from New Delhi at around noon for the day-long visit and from there he will directly leave for the function's venue - Science College ground here, a government official said.

The function will start at around 1 pm wherein, the Congress MP will inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana under which registered labourers in rural areas who do not possess agricultural land will be given financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year in three installments, he added.

Nearly 3.55 lakh landless families of labourers, barbers, blacksmiths, priests, fores produce collectors and shepherds, among others, will benefit from the first-of-its-kind scheme in the country for which the state government had made a provision of Rs 200 crore in the budget for the financial year 2021-22, the official said.

The first installment of Rs 2,000 will be released to beneficiaries on the occasion.

During the function, Gandhi will also lay the foundation stone of the proposed Gandhi Sevagram ashram in Nava Raipur, similar to the one in Wardha (Maharashtra).

The official said nearly 76.5 acres of land has been earmarked for the project aimed at keeping alive values propagated by Mahatma Gandhi and his vision of 'Gram Swaraj'.

The centre will be developed in traditional rural building style of the state in which locally available materials will be used.

To strengthen the rural economy and realise the dream of self-reliant-villages, provision will be made for training of artisans in the ashram, he said.

Besides, the Congress leader will also lay the foundation stone of a memorial for soldiers and security personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The memorial with an eternal flame will be built in the campus of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's 4th battalion in the Mana area on the lines of New Delhi's Amar Jawan Jyoti, the official said.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate in Delhi was recently merged with the National War Memorial (NWM), drawing criticism from some quarters, including Congress leaders.

Gandhi will also inaugurate the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club scheme which is aimed at connecting young people of the state with creative works, developing leadership skills and making them aware of their social responsibilities, he said.

Under the scheme, 13,269 clubs will be formed in panchayats and urban civic bodies. People in the age group of 15 to 40 years will be part of these clubs. Each club will be given an aid of Rs 1 lakh every three year for various activities, including cultural and sports events, he said.

Gandhi will later visit an exhibition, based on development works done under the Congress government in the state, to be held at the venue from February 3 to 5.

This will be Gandhi's first in-person visit to the state since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country in 2020 although he had attended several state government programmes virtually during this period.

