Mills exports 26.5 lakh tn of sugar till Jan in 2021-22 mkt year

02-02-2022
Sugar mills have exported 26.5 lakh tonnes of sugar in the first four months of the 2021-22 marketing year ending September, the government said on Wednesday.

In 2020-21, 70 lakh tonnes of sugar was exported.

In reply to a Lok Sabha question, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, ''Till date, contracts of about 40 lakh tonnes have been signed for export of sugar in current sugar season 2021-22 and that too without announcement of any export subsidy. ''It is also estimated that in sugar season 2021-22, about 50-60 lakh tonnes of sugar is likely to be exported by domestic sugar mills,'' the minister said.

With a view to facilitate export of surplus sugar thereby improving liquidity of sugar mills and enabling them to clear cane price dues of farmers, she said the government has been extending assistance to sugar mills.

