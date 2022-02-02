Left Menu

Kuwait oil minister says global demand for oil continuing to recover - KUNA

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:28 IST
Kuwait oil minister says global demand for oil continuing to recover - KUNA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kuwait's oil minister Mohammad Al-Fares said global demand for oil is continuing to recover amid positive conditions and upbeat global financial indicators, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

Dangers including rising inflation and new COVID-19 variants necessitate caution going forward, although Omicron effects "could be minor as the vaccine rollout expands", KUNA cited Al-Fares as saying.

OPEC+, a grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, decided on Wednesday to stick to its planned output increase of 400,000 barrels per day from March after a short meeting.

