Iran ready to return to the global oil market, oil minister says - SHANA

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:49 IST
Iran is ready to return to the oil market as quickly as possible, its Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday, according to a report by the Iranian oil ministry's news agency SHANA.

The global market needs more Iranian oil, which could help bring down high prices, SHANA cited Owji as saying.

