Georgieva says IMF ready to aid countries hit by Russia-Ukraine spillovers

The International Monetary Fund stands ready to help countries that may be affected by any spillover effects from a Russia-Ukraine conflict and sanctions imposed by Western governments, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Georgieva told a Washington Post Live event that sanctions would inevitably interrupt some financial transactions and financial system functioning, particularly if Russia is restricted from the SWIFT financial transaction network.

"If we are in a situation in which there are spillover impacts that require more engagement from the IMF for other countries, of course we would be there. We have still about $700 billion lending capacity," Georgieva said.

