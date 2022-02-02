Poland's PKN ready to ship oil products to Ukraine via Poland to avoid Belarus -spokesperson
Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen is ready to ship oil products from its Lithuanian refinery to Ukraine via Poland, a spokesperson said, after Belarus said it will block oil products and fertilizers from Lithuania from Feb. 7.
Orlen shipped 1 million tonnes of oil products to Ukraine in 2021, and since last year has been setting out the alternative export route in case of Belarus transit disruptions, the spokesperson told Reuters.
