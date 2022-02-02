Left Menu

Assam govt to create new posts of architects in PWD for speedy, efficient execution of projects

Assam government will create new posts of architects in every division of the Public Works Department (PWD) with individual architects in line with their aim to strengthen 37 divisions of the body for efficient and speedy execution of projects.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:06 IST
A visual from the meeting. . Image Credit: ANI
Assam government will create new posts of architects in every division of the Public Works Department (PWD) with individual architects in line with their aim to strengthen 37 divisions of the body for efficient and speedy execution of projects. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in which he reviewed various capital infrastructure projects of PWD (B) in Guwahati. Various other decisions were also taken in the meeting.

It was decided that Executive Engineers will be empowered to approve structural designs, assisted by Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Assistant Engineer. (AE) Expert services of reputed institutes & individuals will be roped in where structural designs are challenging.

It was decided during the meeting that the role of Chief Engineer & Superintending Engineers to be mostly supervisory. Speedier promotion & recruitment will be carried out to make all Divisions/Sub-Divisions of PWD operational.

It was decided that projects above Rs 50 crore will be executed through PMC. 84 model high schools at TEs will be opened in mid-April.

The Assam Chief Minister also reviewed the construction of engineering colleges, integrated DC offices, Assam Bhawans/Houses, CM Block at Janata Bhawan, Assembly building, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

