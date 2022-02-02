Huge stock of oxytocin drug seized from New Delhi station

A consignment of oxytocin injections having a market value of around Rs 22 lakh was on Wednesday seized from the New Delhi railway station by the drugs control department, official sources said.

Oxytocin is used in milch cattle to enhance milk production, and has adverse effects on the cattle, as well as humans who drink that milk.

A huge stock of oxytocin drug, with a market value worth nearly Rs 21 lakh, was seized from New Delhi railway station by drugs control department authorities on January 31, officials had said on Tuesday.

''In a subsequent raid conducted today, another consignment of oxytocin injections worth Rs 22 lakh was seized at New Delhi station. Samples have been drawn and sent for test and analysis,'' a source said on Wednesday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Tuesday tweeted about the seizure, and shared a photo of the seized stock.

''A huge stock of Oxytocin injections approximately costing Rs. 21 lakhs has been seized from New Delhi Railway Station. The Intelligence cell of the Drugs Control Department is doing a great job. The concerned court has been informed & further investigations is under progress,'' he had said on Twitter.

