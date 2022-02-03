Left Menu

Adulterated cocaine kills 12 in Argentina, 50 hospitalized

Some local media outlets reported that the cocaine had been "cut" with a toxic substance, likely by a drug gang looking to cut costs and maximize profits amid a turf war with rival groups "We are waiting for the laboratory results and the results of the investigations of the people who have been detained," Berni said.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 03-02-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 02:11 IST
Adulterated cocaine kills 12 in Argentina, 50 hospitalized
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • Argentina

At least 12 people have died in Argentina and another 50 have been hospitalized after consuming cocaine that contained a poisonous substance, authorities in Buenos Aires province, where the incident took place, said on Wednesday. "Unfortunately we have 12 deaths, more than 50 hospitalized," the district's security minister, Sergio Berni, told Argentine television.

Provincial security forces detained some people suspected of selling the drug after the first deaths occurred on Wednesday. Some local media outlets reported that the cocaine had been "cut" with a toxic substance, likely by a drug gang looking to cut costs and maximize profits amid a turf war with rival groups

"We are waiting for the laboratory results and the results of the investigations of the people who have been detained," Berni said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022