Adulterated cocaine kills 12 in Argentina, 50 hospitalized

At least 12 people have died in Argentina and another 50 have been hospitalized after consuming cocaine that contained a poisonous substance, authorities in Buenos Aires province, where the incident took place, said on Wednesday. "Unfortunately we have 12 deaths, more than 50 hospitalized," the district's security minister, Sergio Berni, told Argentine television.

Provincial security forces detained some people suspected of selling the drug after the first deaths occurred on Wednesday. Some local media outlets reported that the cocaine had been "cut" with a toxic substance, likely by a drug gang looking to cut costs and maximize profits amid a turf war with rival groups

"We are waiting for the laboratory results and the results of the investigations of the people who have been detained," Berni said.

