Man stabs wife to death in Delhi's Govindpuri

A man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death surrendered before the Police in Delhi's Govindpuri early Thursday morning, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 11:04 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death surrendered before the Police in Delhi's Govindpuri early Thursday morning, the police said. A resident of Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi informed Police about the incident.

Police rushed to the spot soon after the information was received. According to Delhi Police, "A man killed his wife and surrendered at the police station in Govind Puri. He stabbed his wife with scissors, which led to the death of the victim."

Scissors, a pressure cooker, and a cylinder used in killing the victim have been seized, Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

