Karnataka: Students asked to attend classes without wearing hijab after protest over 'uniform norms'

After a section of students protested demanding to ensure 'uniform norms', girl students in Government Degree College in Karnataka were asked to attend classes without wearing hijab from Thursday.

After a section of students protested demanding to ensure 'uniform norms', girl students in Government Degree College in Karnataka were asked to attend classes without wearing hijab from Thursday. The girls, who have been entering the campus wearing hijab, were asked to remove it at the waiting rooms before attending the classes.

The principal of the Government Degree College in Bhadravathi town of Shivamogga district, MG Umashankar said he had discussed the issue with the students and their parents. "The issue has been solved now. They will not wear the Hijab in class," he stated.

This comes after students at a Chikkamagaluru college wore saffron shawls to mark their protest against girls wearing hijabs on campus. On Tuesday, many students also staged a dharna over the same. The cops then entered the college premises and brought the situation under control.

Amid the protest, the principal of the college MG Umashankar convinced the students to withdraw the agitation. (ANI)

