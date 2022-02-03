Senior bank manager attacked at residence in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A senior manager of a bank sustained grievous injuries as a gang barged into his house and attacked him late at night here, police said on Thursday.Satish Chandra Shrivastava, chief manager at Indian Bank, was sleeping at his house in Kiran city under New Mandi police station limits on Wednesday night. The cause behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, Panth said.
A senior manager of a bank sustained grievous injuries as a gang barged into his house and attacked him late at night here, police said on Thursday.
Satish Chandra Shrivastava, chief manager at Indian Bank, was sleeping at his house in Kiran city under New Mandi police station limits on Wednesday night. The gang broke open the gate and the main door, entered his room and attacked him with sharp weapons. Shrivastava's wife was also sleeping when the attack took place, station house officer Pankaj Panth said.
He was rushed to the hospital. The cause behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, Panth said.
