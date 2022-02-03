UK says post-Brexit agri-food checks a matter for N. Ireland

Britain on Thursday said that checks on agri-food coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom were a matter for the devolved executive after the province's agriculture minister said they would be halted. The Republic of Ireland and some other members of the Northern Irish executive said the halt in checks, which came in at midnight, was unlawful.

"The operation of checks is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive," a British government spokesperson said. "We have been consistently clear that there are significant problems with the Protocol which urgently need fixing, which is why we are in intensive talks with the EU to find solutions. The Foreign Secretary will be speaking to Maroš Šefčovič again tomorrow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)