Britain has a profound problem with rising energy bills, business chief says

Britain faces a profound economic problem over the coming years as it is unclear that wage growth will be able to keep pace with a sustained rise in energy prices, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:57 IST
Britain faces a profound economic problem over the coming years as it is unclear that wage growth will be able to keep pace with a sustained rise in energy prices, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday. Britain's energy regulator will set out a new cap for energy bills later in the day, with the government expected to outline its plans to assist households with the soaring costs of utilities. Energy bills are expected to rise by 50%.

Tony Danker, director-general of the CBI, said that the government taking action was "good news" but he would need to see the details. "My question is really whether or not the economy is going to grow fast enough after this year for everybody to have the wage growth they need to cope with higher bills," Danker told Sky News.

"Let's see the detail. But I think this is a much more profound problem, or how Britain is going to grow its economy and grow wages... the government's in a tough spot."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

