Left Menu

COVID-19: Schools re-open for classes 8-12 in West Bengal

Schools in West Bengal reopened for classes 8-12 with COVID-19 Protocols on Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:14 IST
COVID-19: Schools re-open for classes 8-12 in West Bengal
Schools re-open for classes 8-12 in West Bengal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in West Bengal reopened for classes 8-12 with COVID-19 Protocols on Thursday. Earlier on Monday, state chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the reopening of schools for classes 8 to 12 from February 3.

"Schools in West Bengal for classes 8 to 12, colleges, universities to reopen from February 3," Banerjee announced. Earlier in January, in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government has decided to shut down schools and other educational institutes, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks from January 3.

Speaking to ANI, Ashmita shah share her experience of being away from school for two years and said that she missed the school environment the most. "When the lockdown was imposed, I was in 8th standards now I am in 10th standard. There is a mixed feeling but I am excited as I used to miss the school environment the most," she said.

Swati Sen Gupta, the Teacher also expressed her happiness saying it is going to be excited for both students and teachers. "It is really nice that school is reopening. It is going to be full of excitement for both students and teachers.

Asked about the experience in teaching offline and online class, Gupta said "Offline class is definitely a better experience." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022