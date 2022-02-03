Left Menu

IMD predicts dense fog conditions over Northen India for next 2 days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted dense fog conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:48 IST
IMD predicts dense fog conditions over Northen India for next 2 days
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted dense fog conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two days.

According to a statement issued by the IMD, "Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in the night and morning hours very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on during next 2 days."

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius at 1:27 pm today while the maximum is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022