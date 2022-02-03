Halting Brexit checks 'absolute breach' of law, EU's McGuinness says
An order by Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister to halt all post-Brexit checks on agri-food goods would be "an absolute breach of international law" if carried out, the European Union's financial services commissioner said on Thursday.
"It's an absolute breach of international law. That is a major problem because we need to be able to trust each other... To put it at its mildest, it is extremely unhelpful," Mairead McGuinness, Ireland's representative on the EU's executive, told national broadcaster RTE.
