Left Menu

Halting Brexit checks 'absolute breach' of law, EU's McGuinness says

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:08 IST
Halting Brexit checks 'absolute breach' of law, EU's McGuinness says
Mairead McGuinness Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ireland

An order by Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister to halt all post-Brexit checks on agri-food goods would be "an absolute breach of international law" if carried out, the European Union's financial services commissioner said on Thursday.

"It's an absolute breach of international law. That is a major problem because we need to be able to trust each other... To put it at its mildest, it is extremely unhelpful," Mairead McGuinness, Ireland's representative on the EU's executive, told national broadcaster RTE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022