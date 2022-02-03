Left Menu

BRIEF-Trinity Spirit, An Oil Production Ship Able To Store About 2 Million Barrels Of Oil, Explodes Off The Coast Of Nigeria - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:09 IST
BRIEF-Trinity Spirit, An Oil Production Ship Able To Store About 2 Million Barrels Of Oil, Explodes Off The Coast Of Nigeria - Bloomberg News
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

* TRINITY SPIRIT, AN OIL PRODUCTION SHIP ABLE TO STORE ABOUT 2 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL, EXPLODES OFF THE COAST OF NIGERIA - BLOOMBERG NEWS

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh on Feb 3 to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana': Baghel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022