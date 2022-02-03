BRIEF-Trinity Spirit, An Oil Production Ship Able To Store About 2 Million Barrels Of Oil, Explodes Off The Coast Of Nigeria - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:09 IST
* TRINITY SPIRIT, AN OIL PRODUCTION SHIP ABLE TO STORE ABOUT 2 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL, EXPLODES OFF THE COAST OF NIGERIA - BLOOMBERG NEWS
