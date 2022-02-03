Left Menu

Nigeria's SEPCOL says oil production facility explodes

"At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were ten crew men on board the vessel prior to the incident and we are prioritising investigations with respect to their safety and security," he said.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:14 IST
An explosion has rocked an oil production vessel owned by Nigeria's Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) that had ten crew members on board, chief executive Ikemefuna Okafor said on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

The FPSO Trinity Spirit, with a 22,000 barrels of oil per day capacity, is a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel in Warri southwest, Niger Delta. SEPCOL is in receivership, a form of bankruptcy protection.

Okafor said investigations were underway to establish the cause of the explosion in the early hours of Wednesday while attempts to contain the situation was being made with help from local communities and Chevron, which has a facility nearby. "At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were ten crewmen onboard the vessel prior to the incident and we are prioritizing investigations with respect to their safety and security," he said.

